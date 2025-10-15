Ange the fighter can come through his Nottingham Forest crisis

Former Republic of Ireland striker and Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison, who lives in the city, is a fan of the big Aussie and believes he can halt the miserable run of five defeats in seven matches.

“He [Postecoglou] obviously wants to implement his style of football, and that takes time,” said Morrison. “You usually need a pre-season to be able to get the players doing the right things, and he hasn’t had that time and they’re trying to go to a different style of play.

“I was at the Newcastle game, and they had five at the back, so he was trying to do something different and be defensively solid.

“I think he should stick to what he knows as a manager and stick to his own philosophy. It seems to be working for Ruben Amorim, and he's going to stay in his job for a while it looks like, so Ange might as well stick to his way of doing it too.”

Forest host Chelsea in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday with Postecoglou – still to register his first win with his new club - under huge pressure with former Everton boss Sean Dyche a favourite with the bookies to replace him.

Speaking to Freebets, Morrison added: “The run of games they have coming up are tough, but I think he [Postecoglou] will be alright for now.

“If he gets through to the next international break and they still haven’t got a win, I think his job will be under pressure which is disappointing, because I like having Ange in the Premier League.

He is feisty and a fighter. He’s not going to give up, but we’re in a business where you need results.

“The Forest fans never really accepted him from the start because of the way Nuno [Espírito Santo] left, and he was going to be hard to replace, whoever took the job.