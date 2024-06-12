Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite their best efforts, Hucknall went down by six wickets at Nottinghamshire Premier League champions Cuckney on Saturday.

Treble-winning Cuckney, who are in second place as they try to retain their title as well as their ECB National Club Championship title too, made light work of a decent Hucknall total, who had Kiwi Sam Mycock score a century.

“We thought it was pretty competitive at halfway, but we knew a lot would have to go right at our end in the second half,” said Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

“But Cuckney played fantastically well and their two openers really broke the back of the chase.

Connor Ramm takes the wicket of Cuckney's Nicholas Keast.

“There is stuff we can learn from that, both with the bat and with the ball.

“It was disappointing to come out on the wrong side of it but Cuckney were really good on the day to be fair.”

On Mycock he added: “He played superbly well and he's been like a breath of fresh air for us.

“He's batted really well and has a nice temperament. He has been a really good addition to us and I have been really happy with him.”

James Hawley on his way to 65 for Cuckney.

Hucknall chose to bat after winning the toss and made 235-7 in their 50 overs.

Sam Mycock led their innings with a superb unbeaten 110 and Jamie Tapper added 36 and Sam Johnson 25, Joe Worrall picking up 4-42 from his 10 overs.

But Cuckney reached a winning 236-4 in 37.3 overs.

Openers Nick Keast (30) and Tom Rowe (41) built an opening partnership of 72 to give them a sound footing.

Jake Wright races in for Hucknall on Saturday.

James Hawley then added 65 and Nick Langford 27 before Ewan Laughton (32 not out) and Adam Tillcock (30 not out) saw them comfortably home.

Connor Ramm and Daniel Blatherwick shared the four wickets to fall.

“Hucknall are a pretty good side who can beat anyone on their day,” said Cuckney captain Tom Ullyott.

“It was a very comprehensive win on Saturday, which was nice to see.

“Hucknall can be threatening but we managed to quash their bowling attack to make sure we knocked it off with relative ease at the end.

“Our bowlers up front bowled really well and the spinners did their job in the middle.

“We were playing on a new wicket at home and it was a really good track to be honest.

“We thought their 230 was a bit under par, and with our batting effort in reply it showed it was.

“Everyone got among the runs for us which was pleasing too. We did a lot of things right which puts us in good heart for the weekend coming.”

On Saturday Hucknall are at home to newly-promoted Welbeck, who halted a run of three straight league defeats by beating visitors Racliffe-on-Trent by eight wickets last Saturday.

“Welbeck are a good side who will pose danger,” said Johnson

“That have a good batting unit and produced a really good away win at Wollaton which is a really tough place to go.

“They are a good side, but we are bullish and confident that we can beat anyone.

“So, while we are respectful of them being pretty good, we will be full steam ahead and hoping to get another eight points.”

“It was a tough fixture for Hucknall against Cuckney last weekend,” added Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“But we are under no illusions – they are a good side who have put together a few wins over the last few weeks.