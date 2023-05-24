Johnson believes his side paid for some naivety, but was glad to push the powerful Cavaliers all the way.

Electing to bat and slumping to 30-4, Cavaliers were bowled out for 182 in 41.5 overs with 46 for Shivsinh Thakor and 48 for Muhammad Usman, Mathew Roberts with 4-27 off 6.5 overs and Daniel Blatherwick 3-52 off 10.

In reply Hucknall were agonisingly all out for 176 in 43.3 overs, Johnson with 38, Nolan Benson 34, Nicol Loftie-Eatson 29, Harrison Tagg 26 and Kafeel Shafique 4-40 off nine.

Sam Johnson - pleased with Hucknall showing in narrow defeat.

“It was a good game to watch for the neutral,” said Johnson.

“We were excellent for 80-90 per cent of the game and better than them, but lost it.

“Unfortunately in key moments and key phases of the game we just weren't quite good enough.

“Maybe we were a little naïve in certain instances and they grabbed momentum better than we did for the most part.

“Some slightly naïve play allowed them to get up to 180. And at 140-4 in reply chasing 180, you win that game. You just find a way to win. So it was a real shame.

“We suddenly lost a glut of wickets – and it was the manner of how we lost them too.

“It gave them a bit of momentum and the Cavaliers are the one side in the league you don't give a sniff to because they end up winning the game.

“That is how they have always been. They have always had star quality and quality players. Give them an inch and they take a mile.

“We lost wickets and ended up nine down and about 25 runs short. But George Buckthorpe and Conor Ramm batted well to get us to within six or seven and then unfortunately George was out.”

This weekend Hucknall are at home to title-chasing Cuckney on Saturday before a game at Attenborough on Monday.

“We have played some pretty good cricket this year so far to be honest and just come out on the wrong side of a few results,” said Johnson.

“So we will attack our next game full of confidence, ready to put right the wrongs of last week, give a really good account of ourselves and maybe ruffle a few feathers.