Big chance for Hucknall to home in on third spot in NPL showdown with rivals

Hucknall CC can take control of the race for third place in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday when they take on rivals Cuckney at home.

The sides are locked together with Cuckney only ahead on run rate and just five games to go.

Both sides won again last weekend with Hucknall producing a six wicket win away at Wollaton on Saturday.

Wollaton chose to bat and reached 176 all out in 48.4 overs with 61 for opener Hamish Llewelyn and an unbeaten 32 for Sam Humphries.

Dom Wheatley took 4-17 in his 10 overs for Hucknall.

The visitors then reached 177-4 in 39.2 overs with solid scores shared around, Jamie Tapper 37 not out, Sam Johnson 34 and both Harry Franklin and Daniel Blatherwick hitting 27 each.

Papplewick & Linby went down by 30 runs at home to West Bridgfordians.

The visitors were put into bat and responded with 251-8, Travis Holland scoring 58, Alan Winiarski 44, Daniel Hill 39 and Jacob Hughes 36.

Hughes and Holland shared in a second wicket stand of 72 and Winiarski and Hill put on 64 for the fifth wicket.

Papplewick struggled to keep up with the run rate and fell short, all out for 221 with a ball to spare.

Ben Trevor-Jones made 64 and Ben Bhabra 50, putting on 68 for the fourth wicket.

But when they were gone, only Stephen Sargent was able to get among the runs with 26 as Ben Savage took 3-35 and Stuart Plant 3-24.

On Saturday Papplewick head for Notts & Arnold Amateur.