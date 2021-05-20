Big double-header weekend ahead for Papplewick & Linby

Papplewick batsman Harry Ratcliffe - 40 not out in win.

“I would say this weekend is as tough as they come in club wicket,” said Papplewick captain Sam Ogrizovic.

“But that's why you play. These are the games you want to play in.

“I would say Cavaliers are the best team in the league and it's exciting to play them.

“Then on Sunday we face Cuckney, which was rained off last weekend.

“It was a shame but you would rather play those games in good conditions rather than force the game so it's good we had a back-up date to play it this week.”

Last weekend Papplewick beat visiting Radcliffe-on-Trent by 42 runs in the NPL on a miserable wet day which saw them overcome losing the toss and put in.

They recovered from 42-4 to make 180-5 with Harry Ratcliffe making 40 not out, Louis Bhabra 32, Brent Williams 29 and Daniel Blatherwick 22. Ben Savage took 4-25 from his 10 overs.

In reply, Toby Pettman took 4-38 and Jim Rhodes 3-36 as Radcliffe were bowled out for 138 in 31.3 overs, Caleb Mierkalns hitting 26, Jacob Deavin-Baker 25 and William Masojada 24.

“It was a good result, particularly given the conditions and the fact that we were under the pump for the first part of the game,” said Ogrizovic.

“There was a terrific innings from Harry Ratcliffe and some good bowling made it comfortable in the end.

“It was drizzling all day which made it a bit green and a bit spicy. We lost the toss which was quite a big toss to lose in those conditions. But we managed to see it through.

“Early on there were a couple of bad shots, a couple of good balls, and a couple of bad decisions as is the case when it's green and moving about a bit.”

He added: “We felt our total would be enough in those conditions, but they came out pretty hard as they tend to do and got off to a really good start.

“But we always felt if we could get a breakthrough with a wicket or two then the rest would follow, and fortunately they did.