Big win at rivals hauls Papplewick & Linby off bottom spot

Papplewick & Linby hauled themselves back off the bottom of the Nottinghamshire Premier League table after a big 125-run away at Welbeck which deposited the home side back onto the foot of the table on Saturday.

“It was good to get a win back on the board as it had been a while, and it was nice to put in a good performance,” said Papplewick vice captain Ben Bhabra.

“We got off to a good start on a good wicket, batted at a really nice tempo throughout, and it is quite imposing to put on 300.

“They started well too, but we stuck at it in the field, got a number of run outs, then the spinners came on and bowled really well.

Byron Hatton-Lowe - fine opening partnership in Papplewick's crucial win.

“It is a big game again for us this Saturday now but we will take the confidence of last weekend into it.”

Electing to bat, Papplewick amassed a huge 302-6, led by Matthew Montgomery's 107 in 97 balls, which included 15 boundaries.

Openers Byron Hatton-Lowe (47) and Callum Mckenzie (41) had set out their stall with a 55 partnership.

Mckenzie then put on 69 with Montgomery for the second wicket before Montgomery and Ben Shaw (57) added 136 for the third wicket.

Zack Berridge took three wickets at a cost of 74 runs.

Welbeck opener Jack Atherton stood firm with 65 in an opening partnership worth 97, and Jean Du Plessis added 43.

But the last eight wickets fell for 74 runs as they ended up on 177 all out in 34.5 overs, Sam Walker claiming 3-17 from 7.5 overs.

“That was a disappointing day – big time,” said Welbeck head coach Richard Stroh.

“With it being the bottom two clubs we knew it was a must-win game. But it just didn't materialise.

“They batted first on a good wicket and we bowled and fielded poorly – we dropped a lot of catches.

“But we were still positive.

"It was still a decent wicket when we went out to bat and we got off to a flier.

“We were 124-1 but then the wheels came off and we were 177 all out. We had four run-outs which cost us dearly.

“It has put us bottom of the table again and we know the rest of our games to the end of the season now are must-win games.”

This Saturday Papplewick are at Notts & Arnold Amateur.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​