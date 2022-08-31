Can Papplewick & Linby deny Cuckney the Notts Premier League title?
Papplewick & Linby will have a big say in the destination of the Nottinghamshire Premier Division title on Saturday when they take on visiting leaders Cuckney in the final game of the season.
Papplewick look set to finish third, but if they can beat Cuckney it would open the door for Cavaliers & Carrington to snatch the crown.
“It's not an enviable position to be in to be honest as if we'd won just one more match throughout this season we'd probably be playing them for the title which is obviously what we'd prefer,” said Papplewick skipper Ben Trevor-Jones.
“They are a very good side, but we won't be approaching this any differently to usual. It's another chance for us prove ourselves against a very good team.
Most Popular
-
1
Hucknall Town boss Andy Ingle urges his side to open up a gap at the top
-
2
All eyes on league now for Hucknall Town after FA Vase exit at Kimberley MW
-
3
Can Papplewick & Linby deny Cuckney the Notts Premier League title?
-
4
Teenage Hucknall footballer makes Doncaster Rovers first-team debut - and wants to nail down regular place
-
5
Defeat in high-scoring clash with leaders Cavaliers & Carrington all but ends title challenge for Papplewick & Linby
“It will add a lot to the game with them having so much to play for and, if anything, that will get us up for it as well.”
Last Saturday Papplewick beat Notts & Arnold Amateur by nine wickets.
Notts were bowled out for 166, Josh Mierkalns agonisingly out on 98 as Freddie McCann took 4-44 off 9.3 overs. It took Papplewick just 20.2 overs to reach a matchwinning 167-1, Brent Williams with 90 and Louis Bhabra 63 not out.
Elsewhere Wollaton beat visiting Hucknall by 14 runs as Hucknall fell short on 270, despite a sterling 100 from Mathew Roberts, 35 from George Blatherwick and 31 by Hassan Chaudry. Trying to seal a fifth place finish, Hucknall complete their season at home to Gedling & Sherwood.