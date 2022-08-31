Papplewick look set to finish third, but if they can beat Cuckney it would open the door for Cavaliers & Carrington to snatch the crown.

“It's not an enviable position to be in to be honest as if we'd won just one more match throughout this season we'd probably be playing them for the title which is obviously what we'd prefer,” said Papplewick skipper Ben Trevor-Jones.

“They are a very good side, but we won't be approaching this any differently to usual. It's another chance for us prove ourselves against a very good team.

Brent Williams - hit a fine 90 last Saturday.

“It will add a lot to the game with them having so much to play for and, if anything, that will get us up for it as well.”

Last Saturday Papplewick beat Notts & Arnold Amateur by nine wickets.

Notts were bowled out for 166, Josh Mierkalns agonisingly out on 98 as Freddie McCann took 4-44 off 9.3 overs. It took Papplewick just 20.2 overs to reach a matchwinning 167-1, Brent Williams with 90 and Louis Bhabra 63 not out.