Captain Louis Bhabra’s ton fires Papplewick & Linby to win over Notts & Arnold Amateur

A magnificent century from captain Louis Bhabra helped Papplewick & Linby to a 40 run Nottinghamshire Premier League win over Notts & Arnold Amateur on Saturday.

Put into bat, Papplewick made 266-4 from their 50 overs.

Bhabra led the way with 124, backed by Callum McKenzie's 64, the pair making an opening partnership of 153 to set up their success.

Sakhumuzi Ndlela also contributed an important 43 not out.

Notts & Arnold were on track with the run rate but kept losing wickets en route and tumbled to 226 all out with 19 balls to go.

Sam Ecob scored 49 before Callum Mckenzie bowled him to deny him a half-century.

Josh Mierkalns hit 38 and Gurman Heran 28 while Dalton Hatton-Lowe claimed 4-70 in his 10 overs.

“It was a good all-round team performance in the end and a couple of the youngsters stood up well in the second innings with the ball which was nice,” said Bhabra.

“Dalton got some key wickets for us near the end and it was a good win.

“And that was my best score over here for a little while.

“We thought we got the slightly worst of the conditions in the morning as it was a bit soft and wet.

“We would have bowled first too like they did had we won the toss.

“But myself and Callum McKenzie did a great job in not losing any early wickets to build us a nice platform.

“Then Sakhumuzi Ndlela came in and finished off the innings perfectly.

“So we were really confident going into the second innings with the score we'd got.

This Saturday Papplewick host in-form Wollaton, who currently sit fourth in the table.

“They have got a few new signings and they look pretty strong and youthful again, so it will be a good challenge for us,” said Bhabra.