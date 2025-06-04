Two centuries paved the way for Papplewick & Linby’s 33-run win over promoted Collingham & District in Saturday's Nottinghamshire Premier League clash.

Put into bat, Papplewick chalked up a solid 284-3 in their 50 overs.

They had two ton-makers in Callum Mckenzie (112) and Ben Shaw (113 not out) after opener Dalton Hatton-Lowe had gone for 27.

Mckenzie and Shaw amassed a huge second wicket partnership of 194 and both hit 12 fours with Mckenzie adding two sixes.

Callum Mckenzie - century last weekend.

Collingham gave it a good go but were just behind on the run rate and ended up short on 251-9 when their overs ran out.

Burhan Alam (71) and Ben Jones (62) led their fight, putting on 79 for the third wicket, with 30 for Abdul Basit, 28 for Jamal Anwar and 25 for Adam Mendham, Hatton-Lowe taking 4-53 from 6.5 overs.

Papplewick head for second-placed title-chasing Kimberley Institute on Saturday, who last weekend continued their chase of champions and leaders Cavaliers & Carrington with a six wicket win at promoted Clipstone.

But Cavaliers also won again to maintain their 16-point lead at the top and keep their 100 per cent record.

Kimberley captain Alex King said: “Papplewick have a good young side.

“And Luke Fletcher is captaining them now, so I'm sure the 10 overs from him on Saturday will not be easy. They are always good games against Papplewick and we will be up for it.”