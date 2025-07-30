Comfortable for Hucknall, but Papplewick drop to bottom again
The home side were asked to bat and were all out in 35.3 overs for just 126.
Their first three wickets fell for only nine runs and only an unbeaten 47, including six boundaries, by Matthew Hill saw them reach three figures, Dan Bryans ending with 4-18 from his nine overs.
Daniel Blatherwick (71 not out) and Sean Gilson (32 not out) eased Hucknall home to 127-2 in 21.2 overs for an early finish.
However, neighbours Papplewick & Linby were dumped back onto the foot of the table after a 112-run home defeat by leaders and reigning champions Cavaliers & Carrington.
Put into bat first, Cavaliers made 284-7 in 46 overs with excellent innings by Shaharyar Aslam (102), Jibran Azam (57) and Savin Perera (55).
Ewan Crofts, Ben Bhabra and Matthew Montgomery all claimed two wickets apiece.
Papplewick were never up with the run chase and all out for 172 in 42.3 overs. Stephen Sargant scored 29 and Sam Watson 28 while Aslam ended a fine day with 4-34 from 10 overs.
At the same time, Welbeck were producing an eight wicket win away at Plumtree to leapfrog Papplewick with just six points now separating the bottom four clubs.
This Saturday Papplewick are at Collingham & District while Hucknall host Cuckney, hoping to improve on their poor home form.