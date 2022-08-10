Papplewick now face a crunch home game with leaders Cavaliers & Carrington on Saturday that could blow the race wide open.

They are third on 104 points, chasing Cavaliers on 118 points and Cuckney on 112 with only games to go.

"Obviously it’s huge game for us,” said captain Ben Trevor-Jones.

Ben Trevor-Jones - century last weekend.

"It was disappointing to lose a couple of points against Hucknall, but Saturday’s eight has put us into a spot where we have nothing to lose against Cavs. A win may not equal success for us either so we can play with a lot of freedom, take it on and test ourselves against top of the table.”

Having lost both openers for a duck, the visitors eventually made 262-9 after winning the toss. Trevor-Jones hit102, Freddie McCann 57, Callum Mckenzie 39 and Sam Watson 30 while Hishaam Khan took 3-64.

In reply, Radcliffe were bowled out for 220 with an over to spare.

William Masojada made 85 while Brent Williams took 3-41.

Cuckney also stayed in contention with a five wicket win at Hucknall.

Electing to bat, Hucknall made 182 all out with 57 for skipper Sam Johnson and 36 for George Buckthorpe. Nick Keast starred with the ball, taking 5-043 in his 10 overs.

Cuckney struggled at 36-4 but then went up a gear to reach their 183 target in 43.4 overs for five wickets, Nick Langford unbeaten on 85.