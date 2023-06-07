Papplewick chose to bat but were 185 all out in 46 overs, Callum Mckenzie with 43, David France 35, Curtis Mitchell 31, Sam Watson 26, and Joe Worrall taking 3-26 off eight.

Cuckney reached 186-5 in 40.4 overs, opener Tom Rowe hitting 75 not out and Adam Tillcock 49, combining for a fourth wicket stand of 71; Jim Rhodes with 3-34 off 10.

That left Papplewick fifth in the table with three defeats in their first eight games of the summer.

Callum Mckenzie playing at Cuckney on Saturday.

“We just didn't get enough runs on the board,” said Papplewick captain Ben Trevor-Jones.

“When you have got multiple people getting in and getting started, then getting out against a team like Cuckney you put yourself into a very difficult situation. And that is essentially what happened.

“The three games we have lost are all against teams you'd expect to be up there challenging, which is really disappointing.

“But it is what it is. We have had a real challenge getting the same team out each week so far which I think will get slightly better over the next couple of months.

“So for now it's all about us hanging in there and trying to put on our best performance every Saturday and hopefully nearer the end of the season we can put together a few wins and see where we're at.

“At this stage we probably need to regroup a bit and get our level of performance back to where we know it can be.”

“It was a good result against Papplewick in the end and nice to get a win at home and bounce back from Bank Holiday Monday's defeat,” said Cuckney captain Tom Ullyott.

“Then we won our national knockout cup game on Sunday too, so it was a good weekend all-round.

“Chasing 185 at home with the way the weather has been lately, we'd be fairly confident of chasing that against most sides.

“It's a small ground so you can score quickly if you need to. We bowled well and never really looked in any trouble.”

This Saturday sees what looks to be a good opportunity to get back on track at home to bottom-placed Mansfield Hosiery Mills, who have only won once.

However, Trevor-Jones said: “I think the key for us will essentially be not paying too much attention to who we are coming up against and try to focus on what we are doing and our game

“Mansfield may have only won one but they have pushed a few teams and actually bowled a few teams out but not been able to get the runs themselves.