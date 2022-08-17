Defeat in high-scoring clash with leaders Cavaliers & Carrington all but ends title challenge for Papplewick & Linby

Electing to bat, table-topping Cavaliers made a huge 334-6 in their 50 overs. Imran Butt led the way with 102, Adam Tillcock 79 not out, and Shaharyar Aslam 59. Freddie McCann took 3-64 off nine overs.

In reply, Brent Williams (137) and Louis Bhabra (92) made an outstanding opening stand of 248 just when it was needed most to give them a great chance of an unlikely win.

Ben Trevor-Jones added 40, but the overs ran out with them on 323-5, Arshad with 4-50 off nine. Papplewick did take two of the eight points on offer but, with three games to go, are now 18 points adrift of top spot.

Skipepr Trevor-Jones said: “ It was a great game of cricket against Cavs – one of the highest quality games I've been a part of in league cricket. “It was a huge effort from Louis and Brent, but unfortunately we couldn't get over the line in the last 10 overs.

“We are realistic about our chances of the league title now, however we'll keep pushing and see where we finish. A top three finish would be a big success for us in my opinion.”