Derby day for local rivals as Hucknall head for Papplewick & Linby
And both go into the game on the back of convincing wins last weekend.
Hucknall beat West Bridgfordians by 89 runs on Saturday. Put into bat, the home side chalked up 226-5 in their 50 overs, spearheaded by a magnificent 97 not out by opening batsman Harry Franklin.
Sam Mycock added 43 and Daniel Blatherwick 33, Franklin and Mycock putting on 91 for the second wicket to give a solid platform.
The visitors were then bowled out for just 137 in 37.4 overs, Shah Meeran Zia's 23 the top score with wickets shared out between the Hucknall attack.
Papplewick & Linby were 66-run victors at Radcliffe-on-Trent.
Put into bat first, Papplewick made 214-6.
Openers Louis Bhabra (40) and Ben Trevor-Jones (36) combined for a first wicket partnership of 78.
And the last pair of Matthew Montgomery and Sakhumuzi Ndlela added 65 with unbeaten knocks of 68 and 25 respectively.
Radcliffe were then dismissed for 148 in 40.5 overs, Lewis Wales offering the only real resistance with 69 runs.
Ben Bhabra was Papplewick's star turn with the ball with 5-38 from 9.5 overs, Byron Hatton-Lowe with 3-31.
A busy Bank Holiday weekend ahead also sees Hucknall at Cavaliers & Carrington on Monday with Papplewick at Attenborough.