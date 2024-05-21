Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's local derby day this Saturday as Papplewick & Linby host neighbours Hucknall in the Nottinghamshire Premier League.

And both go into the game on the back of convincing wins last weekend.

Hucknall beat West Bridgfordians by 89 runs on Saturday. Put into bat, the home side chalked up 226-5 in their 50 overs, spearheaded by a magnificent 97 not out by opening batsman Harry Franklin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Mycock added 43 and Daniel Blatherwick 33, Franklin and Mycock putting on 91 for the second wicket to give a solid platform.

Daniel Blatherwick - 33 knock in Hucknall win.

The visitors were then bowled out for just 137 in 37.4 overs, Shah Meeran Zia's 23 the top score with wickets shared out between the Hucknall attack.

Papplewick & Linby were 66-run victors at Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Put into bat first, Papplewick made 214-6.

Openers Louis Bhabra (40) and Ben Trevor-Jones (36) combined for a first wicket partnership of 78.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the last pair of Matthew Montgomery and Sakhumuzi Ndlela added 65 with unbeaten knocks of 68 and 25 respectively.

Radcliffe were then dismissed for 148 in 40.5 overs, Lewis Wales offering the only real resistance with 69 runs.

Ben Bhabra was Papplewick's star turn with the ball with 5-38 from 9.5 overs, Byron Hatton-Lowe with 3-31.