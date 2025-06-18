Derby day glory for Hucknall as they win away at Papplewick & Linby

Hucknall came on top in Saturday's big Nottinghamshire Premier League local derby as they won by six wickets away at Papplewick & Linby.

The home side won the toss and were bowled out for 181 in 46.5 overs.

Hucknall reached their target in 29.1 overs on 182-4 and captain Sam Johnson said: “The end result probably looks like it wasn't too taxing, but it was achieved only as a result of a lot of hard work and I thought we were thoroughly good value for the win.

“At 100-2 off 20 overs we thought they were looking at a 250-kind of score. So to bowl them out for 181 was really satisfying and credit to our bowlers. We thought it was a 230-240 pitch.

Dom Wheatley - took four wickets for Hucknall in derby day win.

“There is no such thing as an easy chase but I thought the way we handled it was really good and it was a pretty convincing team display.”

For Papplewick, Callum Mckenzie hit 36 and Finlay Moran 27, putting on 56 for the third wicket, but the bulk of their wickets fell to Dom Wheatley (4-38) and Connor Ramm (3-20).

Hucknall opener Ryan Buckley set his side on course for an early finish with 83 off 66 balls with 10 fours and five sixes.

Sean Gilson added 33 and then Johnson (21 not out) and Jamie Tapper (32 not out) saw them home, Tapper's spectacular half-hour innings including seven boundaries.

Buckley and Gilson chalked up a 91-run stand for the second wicket.

Papplewick batsman Mckenzie said: “We always aim for a total of at least 200 as, in club cricket, that puts more pressure on the seconds innings and we always fancy ourselves as a bowling attack to defend any score over that.

“But with the weather as it's been and the outfield quick, we were probably 40 or 50 short.

“We were probably a couple of wickets away from being able to appy some pressure at the back end of the game, but we didn't really build pressure from the get-go.

“As a team we have been disppointing. We had a good run after that opening defeat by Plumtree.

“We managed three or victories and got that winning feeling, but we have struggled to recapture that since the Bank Holiday weekend when, playing Cavaliers and Cuckney away, we knew we were up against it.

“We need to make sure theyounger members of our team know we are not prepared to get used to losing.”

This Saturday Papplewick are at Attenborough while fourth-placed Hucknall host struggling Notts & Arnold Amateur.

“We will take nothing for granted this Saturday against Notts & Arnold, added Johnson.

“They beat us first game last season and it is a league where everyone is beating everyone.

“We have lost three games to home to teams we feel we should be beating.

“They are a dangerous side with some good players and complacency is my pet hate.

“We have not been good enough at home for two years and we need to sort that out, starting this weekend.”