New-look Papplewick & Linby CC are happy with their start, despite two more defeats over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A four wicket home derby day loss to Hucknall on Saturday was followed by an 88-run defeat at Attenborough on Monday.

But captain Louis Bhabra said: “We have not been too disappointed with things on the field even though results have not gone our way.

“We have already had two close encounters with Cavaliers and Cuckney – two of the better sides in the league and, arguably, could have got ourselves over the line both times.

Louis Bhabra - happy with Papplewick's start, despite results going against them.

“We have got ourselves in winning positions which is very promising with such a young side.

“It is frustrating to then not get those games over the line.

"But in a year when you are in transition and trying to build, it is going to happen with less experienced players.

"Everything is pretty positive, despite the results.”

On Monday's derby defeat, he added: “It was a great day.

"There were fans from both sides as always and we got lucky with the weather, so the bar did well which is always a good thing.

“It was a really good atmosphere and the cricket was played really hard and in the right way.

“You couldn't ask for much more.

"It was a really tight game in the end but unfortunately we didn't come out on top.”

At Attenborough the visitors asked the home side to bat first and Attenborough were all out for 185 in 44.4 overs.

Morgan Jones scored 44, Rafay Ahmed 38 and Lucas Stentiford 31, Ben Bhabra taking 3-21.

But it all went wrong in reply as Papplewick were all out for 97 in 39.3 overs, Callum McKenzie hitting 24 and Matthew Hill with 3-21 from his 10 overs.

Papplewick have now lost four of the six games they have played.

This weekend Papplewick travel to West Bridgfordians and Bhabra said: “I believe they are very similar to us in that they are in a bit of a transition period too with a lot of youngsters.