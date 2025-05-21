Early batting collapse proves so costly as Papplewick & Linby lose at home to Notts & Arnold Amateur

Papplewick & Linby crashed to a 37 run home defeat to Notts & Arnold Amateur after a catastrophic early batting collapse proved costly in their Nottinghamshire Premier League clash on Saturday.

The visitors chose to bat first and were all out for 219 with seven balls to spare.

Rishan Herath (79), Gurman Heran (55) and Arnav Jumie (26) led the way with the bat with Sam Walker taking 4-39 with the ball.

But Papplewick's run chase saw them fall short on 182 all out in 45.4 overs. A terrible start saw them wobbling on 7-5 until George Allom (68), Ben Bhabra (50) and Finley Moran (33) battled back.

Moran and Bahbra put on 66 for the sixth wicket, Bahbra and Allom 47 for the seventh wicket and Allom and Luke Fletcher 44 for the eighth.

But with them gone so did Papplewick hopes and Nathan Van Eekeren finished with figures of 3-25 and Devansh Verma 3-39.

“Whenever you lose five of your top six for seven runs it is not ideal so we have to chalk it down as a bad day at the office,” said captain Luke Fletcher.

“It is a good pitch with a good surface and I thought we had restricted them to a below-par total. We were happy at the halfway stage.

“But we just got ourselves into a bit of a pickle in the first five or six overs and it was really hard to get back from the mess we were in.”

Papplewick, fifth in the table, next head to reigning champions Cavaliers & Carrington on Saturday and high-flying Cuckney on Monday.

“There are a lot of tough games in this league and we have a young side, so we just go into them with the intent of putting on some pressure and seeing where the game goes,” said Fletcher.

“We had a good result against Cuckney early on in the season so there is no reason why we can't do the same. It will be a challenge away from home but we will see what the weekend brings.

Papplewick’s second team won by eight wickets away at Kiveton Park Colliery in the Bassetlaw & District League Championship. Chasing 298-4, they made 300-2 with great innings from James Leach (141 not out) and Ian Briggs (79).