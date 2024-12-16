Former Notts star Jake Libby to be guest speaker for Bassetlaw Umpires

By Paul Barker
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Bassetlaw & District Umpires Association's guest speaker on Saturday, 4th January will be former Nottinghamshire opening batsman Jake Libby, who is now embarking on a highly successful career with Worcestershire.

Jake was born at Plymouth in 1993 and signed for Notts in 2014.

He quickly made his mark at Trent Bridge, scoring 108 on his debut against Sussex, being the first Notts player to do this since 1946.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He contributed greatly with a highly successful winter season for Tasmania but this was ruined when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Jake Libby in Nottinghamshire action in 2019.placeholder image
Jake Libby in Nottinghamshire action in 2019.

After missing almost a season he bounced back with a century against Derbyshire and 144 against Glamorgan at Cardiff.

In 2018 he was Notts' highest run scorer with around 700 runs and scored an unbeaten 100 in his first day/night match.

Jake was a highly popular player with Hucknall in the Notts Premier League between 2016 and 2019 scoring 2,023 runs before joining Worcester in 2019 where he has proved to be an outstanding success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jake has made 17 first class centuries and averages 37.16 in the first class game.

His highest score is 215.

The meeting will be held at Cuckney Cricket Centre, Langwith Road, Cuckney, Mansfield, NG20 9NG, and everyone is welcome to come along from the start at 2.30 pm.

Related topics:WorcestershirePlymouthDerbyshireTrent BridgeSussexGlamorgan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice