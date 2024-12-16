Bassetlaw & District Umpires Association's guest speaker on Saturday, 4th January will be former Nottinghamshire opening batsman Jake Libby, who is now embarking on a highly successful career with Worcestershire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake was born at Plymouth in 1993 and signed for Notts in 2014.

He quickly made his mark at Trent Bridge, scoring 108 on his debut against Sussex, being the first Notts player to do this since 1946.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He contributed greatly with a highly successful winter season for Tasmania but this was ruined when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Jake Libby in Nottinghamshire action in 2019.

After missing almost a season he bounced back with a century against Derbyshire and 144 against Glamorgan at Cardiff.

In 2018 he was Notts' highest run scorer with around 700 runs and scored an unbeaten 100 in his first day/night match.

Jake was a highly popular player with Hucknall in the Notts Premier League between 2016 and 2019 scoring 2,023 runs before joining Worcester in 2019 where he has proved to be an outstanding success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake has made 17 first class centuries and averages 37.16 in the first class game.

His highest score is 215.

The meeting will be held at Cuckney Cricket Centre, Langwith Road, Cuckney, Mansfield, NG20 9NG, and everyone is welcome to come along from the start at 2.30 pm.