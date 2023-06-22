Fourth is fair reflection on first half of the season says Papplewick & Linby captain

They sit fourth after Saturday's eight wicket win at Clifton Village and ahead of Saturday's home clash with Plumtree, captain Ben Trevor-Jones said: “Plumtree have some really good players and always a dangerous side to come up against. We will be looking to rinse and repeat from last Saturday.

“This is the halfway point of the season and we are now planning to build some momentum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We need to focus on putting good performances on the board.

Papplewick's Eamonn Vines - 69 not out against Clifton

“As hard as it is to say, fourth is a good reflection of our first half of the season really.

“It is pretty much what has happened. All the teams ahead of us have beaten us. So we need to find a way to turn that around in the second half of the season.

“We also play in the Derbyshire Cup on Sunday at home to Alfreton, so there's lots of cricket coming up – exciting times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last weekend Clifton made 189 all out in 49 overs with 35 for Jash Giyanani, Suman Shrestha 29, Paul MacMillan 28, and Byron Hatton-Lowe 25; Jim Rhodes taking 3-32.

Papplewick reached a winning 192-2 in 33.5 overs.

It did not start well as Louis Bhabra was bowled for two with only nine runs on the scoreboard.

But Eamonn Vines (69 not out), Callum Mckenzie (67), and Freddie McCann (50 not out) eased them to the win, Vines and McKenzie putting on 105 for the second second wicket.

“It was a very satisfying result for us,” said Trevor-Jones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a good performance from the start which is perhaps what we have been lacking recently. We now need to find some consistency in performance.

“There are reasons to feel positive. Freddie McCann has added so much to the group with both bat and ball.