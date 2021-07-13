Frustrated Papplewick & Linby must see off title rivals or pay the price

Plumtree's Qundeel Haider loses two stumps to Papplewick's Dan Blatherwick

Papplewick remain second but sides below have games in hand that could overhaul them.

Captain Ben Trevor-Jones said: “As a club we are winning a lot of games, which is really pleasing.

"But the thing that frustrates me is that we have played Kimberley and Cuckney once each in the league and Cavaliers & Carrington in the T20 and we have lost them all.

“That is really the next step for us and luckily we are going to play all three again in the league.

“ So I think it's that point in the season.

"It's in our hands now that if we can play well against those sides we might end finishing closer to where we want to.

“But if we fall at those hurdles again we will have trouble getting up to the top.

“I think it's about continuing to play well against the sides who we know we should be playing well against and then really rise to the challenge against those sides have who traditionally been in the top three or four.

“But we have to be careful not to just focus on those games as every game is eight points on offer regardless of who you play.

"It's one weekend at a time.”

At Kimberley, Papplewick chose to bat but were all out for 132, Harry Ratcliffe firing 48 and George Bacon taking 3-19.

The home side then cruised to a winning 136-4 with Sam Wood scoring 83 not out including 10 fours and three sixes. Martin Weightman chipped in with a very useful 23.

The day before, visiting Plumtree were bowled out for 99 in 34.3 overs, Saad Ashraf hitting 43 of them.

Papplewick then made light work of the reply with 59 not out for Brent Williams and 34 not out for Freddie McCann.

“Saturday was a very good win,” said Trevor-Jones.

“We won the toss on a fresh home wicket, sent them in and they went from 66-3 to all out for 99.

“It was a very good half-hour of bowling in which we got a couple of key wickets.

“Once we get our noses in front at Papplewick we have become very good at staying on top for the rest of the game.

“The short run chase was made to look very easy by Brent and Freddie even though I still thought they bowled quite well.

"The two of them batted brilliantly and it was an excellent all-round display.

This Saturday Papplewick head for second to bottom Caythorpe before a home Derbyshire Premier Cup second round tie with Denby on Sunday.

Trevor-Jones warned: “Caythorpe actually beat us away last year and I am sure they will be fancying it again.

“Like all the teams in the league I don't think there are any really easy wins. Every team has some key players and Caythorpe are no different.

“We beat them quite convincingly last time we played them but, reflecting on it, we did get a few things go our way that game.