Hucknall and Papplewick & Linby NPL games postponed after players test positive for Covid

Sam Johnson - now in isolation after positive Covid test

Both clubs were mixing together in the Bank Holiday Monday local derby and by Friday night two Hucknall players had tested positive with the league and both clubs opting to play it safe the next day and postpone with Hucknall due to be at Caythorpe and Papplewick at Kimberley.

“I tested positive on Friday and Josh Bembridge was not feeling well a few days before me,” explained Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

“I had a temperature over the weekend after developing symptoms on Friday. I do a test twice a week and I did one on Friday and it came back positive. Josh felt he had a bit of a cold, but his test came back positive too.

“My result didn't come back until late on Friday night so I couldn't inform the league until Saturday morning.”

He added: “I asked what the protocol was and we only had one option for the safety of everyone and to prevent any spread.

“We are testing regularly as a team and trying to do everything by the book. It's just one of those unfortunate situations.”

Now Hucknall must wait and see if their squad is fit and safe for Saturday's visit of Plumtree.

“I am in isolation until next Tuesday so I will be out and we will have to see how everyone is,” said Johnson. “If there is any doubt we will probably have to rearrange this Saturday's fixture too for everyone's safety.”

New Papplewick captain Ben Trevor-Jones said: “We received word on Saturday morning that two of the Hucknall players had tested positive for Covid. We spoke to the league and the decision was made that, given we also had one or two players who felt unwell that week, we needed to get everyone tested.