Hucknall beat the rain to see off Welbeck by three wickets in Premier League

Hucknall won by seven wickets in a rain-affected Nottinghamshire Premier League game at home to Welbeck on Saturday.

It edged them to within two points of fourth-placed Wollaton.

Welbeck were put into bat and made 130-9 in a reduced 30 overs due to a stop-start day with overs being lost to the weather.

Opener Luise Reece hit 35 with 28 for captain Richard Stroh, Dom Wheatley claiming 3-16 from five overs.

Welbeck’s Ash Willis traps Hucknall opener Harry Franklin for 11.

After more rain the home side were set a new target of 110 from 24 overs under Duckworth-Lewis rules.

And they cantered home to 112-3 in 19.5 overs, Jamie Tapper with 25 not out, seeing them over the line with captain Sam Johnson (21 not out) after Daniel Blatherwick had added 23.

“There was a lot of rain around on Saturday so credit to the groundstaff and everyone really – we all worked hard to get the game on and got our rewards with eight really good points,” said Johnson.

“Historically when there is weather around it is advantageous to bat second, but it is still only your skills batting, bowling and fielding that will determine the result.

“You still have to do the basics well and out-perform the opposition, which we did.

“We were pretty good and full value on the day.”

“It was one of those fixtures, unfortunately,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“We lost the toss and were put into bat. It was on and off with rain and the overs got reduced every time we went off, so it was difficult to get into a rhythm.

“We posted 130, but under Duckworth-Lewis when we lost two wickets in the last over our total went down instead of up, which was a bit of a tricky one.

“We ended up having to defend 110 in 24 overs.

“We didn't get early wickets though we got a few in the middle which halted them a little bit and brought us back into the game, pushing the run rate to over six an over.

“But one partnership hit 12 or 14 in one over which took the game away from us.”

On Saturday Hucknall are away at third-placed Kimberley Institute, who reached the last 16 of the ECB National Club Championship last weekend.

“It will be tough as they are a good side who have been together a long time and know how to win, especially at home,” said Johnson.

“But we go there full of confidence after some really good performances over the last four or five weeks.

“We have had a tough run of games against some of the top sides and come out of that pretty well. So we hope to put in another good display on Saturday and keep the train rolling.”