Hucknall bounce back quickly after worst batting display of the season

Hucknall's worst batting performance of the season so far saw them suffer a five wicket home defeat against Notts & Arnold Amateur in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday.

But they quickly bounced back to win at reigning holders Alvaston & Boulton in the Derbyshire County League Premier Cup the next day.

“Take nothing away from the opposition on Saturday, they were miles better than us, said Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

“But we batted poorly and it was very disappointing.

Hucknall captain Sam Johnson - scored 70 in Sunday's cup win.

“I felt we were too easy to get out and didn't apply ourselves or bank partnerships and all the things you should do when batting first.

“We were missing a couple of key players but that is no excuse.

“We have had a really indifferent season – really up and down – and need some consistency.

“We should not let ourselves get too high when we win or too low when we lose but we have maybe been guilty of that.

“So it was good to play and win in the cup on Sunday and show what we can do when we apply ourselves, do the basics well and stick together as a team.

“We were excellent and deserved the victory and we righted some wrongs from the day before.”

Electing to bat on Saturday, Hucknall were bowled out for just 91 in only 24.4 overs.

Archie Moore was 32 not out and Sean Gilson scored 25, but seven Hucknall batsmen were out for a duck with Nathan Van Eekeren ending the day with a fine 6-22 from his 10 overs, with two maidens. Oliver Pearson also picked up 3-33 from six overs.

Notts & Arnold took just 18 overs to reach a winning 93-3, Zahid Mansoor with 31, Josh Mierkalns 25 and Rishan Herath 24 not out, Jake Wright taking 3-46 from nine overs.

But on Sunday Hucknall bounced back with a four wicket win.

Alvaston made 248-7 in their 40 overs, but rain saw Duckworth-Lewis intervene to set Hucknall a revised target of 188 from 31 overs to progress.

They made 189-6 in 30.2 overs.

After a poor start, losing two wickets for 26 runs, Sean Gilson (54) and Sam Johnson (70) combined to add 116 for the third wicket and Archie Moore finished it with a six.

This Saturday Hucknall are away at leaders Cavaliers & Carrington and Johnson said: “It's just what you want when you are looking for consistency and you are away at a side top of the league who have just lost two in a row and have a point to prove!

“But we have to play everyone twice and it doesn't really matter when.

“We just need to focus on ourselves. The last time we played them we beat them so there is no reason why we can't again.

“We know if you are five per cent off it they will hammer you. If they smell blood they are ruthless. That's why they have only lost four league games in two years.”

Attenborough beat visiting Papplewick & Linby by 141 runs in a rain-affected clash.

The home side chose to bat and made 278-5 from 46 rain-hit overs.

Opener Parakrama Thennakoon was their star turn with 145, including 15 fours and six sixes.

Josh Wilson ended unbeaten on 50 and Usman Minhas added 30.

Thennakoon and Wilson put on an explosive 149 for the fifth wicket.

George Allom ended with 3-51 from 10 overs.

Under Duckworth-Lewis, Papplewick were then set a revised target of 294 from 46 overs but ended up 152 all out in 29 overs.

They had lost two wickets with only eight runs on the board and crumbled to 87-8.

Ben Bhabra (33 not out) and Dillon Singh (28) put on 58 for the ninth wicket but it was too little too late, Lewis Caine ending with 4-59 from his 10 overs.

On Saturday Papplewick are at home to Wollaton.