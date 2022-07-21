Hucknall beat Cavaliers by 35 runs and skipper Sam Johnson said: “We were delighted to beat the league leaders, who were flying.

Beating Papplewick meant a lot to us as a club but this was our best result of the season as it was our next game and so our most important.

“We were focused on trying to be the best version of ourselves and it was good enough to beat them on the day.

Hucknall batsman George Blatherwick - all-round hero against Cavaliers.

“We batted well and could have had more had we batted better in the first 15 overs. I knew it would be competitive with any score over 250-270.

“I thought it was in the balance and we needed early wickets, which we got, and we were pretty good, which is satisfying to say against a good side like that. We executed our game plan well and it bore fruit in this fixture.”

Asked to bat, Hucknall made 271-8, Richard Greatorex 52 and George Blatherwick (52 not out) leading the way with 40 for Johnson and 28 for Mathew Roberts.

Cavaliers were then bowled out for 236 in 46.5 overs, Imran Butt with 88, Shivsinh Thaker with 31 and Blatherwick taking 4-61.