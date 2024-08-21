Hucknall facing a huge home clash with runners-up rivals Kimberley Institute
Kimberley sit second just eight points ahead of fourth-placed Hucknall with three sides in the hunt and three games to go.
Last Saturday Hucknall won by 27 runs at Welbeck.
Choosing to bat, Hucknall made 254-9 in their 50 overs.
Opener Harry Franklin made a superb 103, including 15 boundaries, and put on 75 with Daniel Blatherwick for the opening partnership.
After a mini collapse from 75-1 to 89-4, Dom Wheatley joined Franklin and steadied things with 82 not out, hitting 11 fours and a six, the pair putting on 90 for the fifth wicket.
Ashley Willis took 3-41 and Luise Reece 3-48.
In reply Welbeck fell short on 227-9, Reece hitting 109 and Ethan Johnson 35, the pair combining for 86 for the fifth wicket. Dom Wheatley took 3-50.
It was even closer at Wollaton where Papplewick & Linby won by 20 runs. Electing to bat first, Papplewick chalked up a huge 287-4.
Openers Louis Bhabra (98) and Callum Mackenzie (94) produced a 184-run opening stand.
Ben Trevor Jones (45) and Freddie McCann (28 not out) then piled on the pain for Wollaton.
Wollaton responded superbly but also fell short on 267-8, Johan Cronje scoring 69 and Daniel Andrew 60, and Dillon Singh claiming 3-60 and Ben Bhabra 3-65.