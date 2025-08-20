Hucknall halt poor home run with win in derby clash against struggling Papplewick & Linby

Hucknall ended a poor run of home form with a 42-run victory over Papplewick & Linby in the big Nottinghamshire Premier League local derby last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a result that left Papplewick in trouble in the bottom two with only three games to go and Hucknall hopes of edging up into fourth place alive.

Hucknall captain Sam Johnson said: "You don’t want to hope other sides do you favours but, with the adversity we have had, it’s been an okay season - if not the one we wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have not been good enough at home, but on Saturday it was a good performance. I was very happy with our work for the vast majority of it.”

Callum Mckenzie - top scorer in defeat.

Electing to bat first, Hucknall made 243-9. Openers Ryan Bickley (48) and Daniel Blatherwick (28) put on 76 and George Blatherwick (36) and Sam Johnson (63) added 100 for the third wicket.

Having been 227-5, Hucknall lost four wickets with the score stuck on 242, Dillon Singh taking 3-55, including three wickets in four balls in the last over, Ben Bhabra 3-22, and George Allom 3-31.

Papplewick's reply fell short at 201 all out in 46.5 overs.

Callum Mckenzie led their charge with 70, Luke Fletcher adding 26 with Daniel Blatherwick taking 3-22 and Dom Wheatley 3-31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday Hucknall are at Notts & Arnold Amateur while Papplewick host Attenborough.

On Sunday Hucknall play Birmingham side Old Hill in their big ECB Vitality Club National T20 quarter-finals at Denby CC.