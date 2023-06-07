Hucknall hit new heights with massive total in big win at Mansfield Hosiery Mills

Winning the toss, Hucknall went to town with 101 for Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Martindale making 81, Sam Johnson 62, Dom Wheatley 41, and Daniel Blatherwick 34 not out; Lahiru Jayarathne with 3-71 off 10.

In reply Mills slumped to 98-7 before battling back to 212 all out in 49 overs, Mark Smallwood with 38, Jayarathne 39, Dan Harris 38, Abdul Basit 25 and Daniel Blatherwick taking 3-28 off 10.

“It was the first time this season where all the batting has clicked. A couple of the lads at the top didn't get big scores, but in general, as a batting unit, I was really happy with how we did,” said Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton on his way to a century at Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

“Nicol and Ben played really well. Ben has to rebuild for us with us being a couple of wickets down in the first couple of overs. But he played really nicely which set the game up well for Loftie to play the way we all know he can play.

“We gave him the platform to go and do it which he did with some aplomb.

“We have not brought him here to face 150 balls and score 112. We brought him here to make match-winning contributions. He is not one of these players who needs loads of balls to get going.

“We need to put him in positions where he is ready to explode with 10-15 overs left.

“He started nicely and then had the freedom and licence to stamp his authority on the fixture.”

He added: “Chasing a total like that they really had to be flawless to get close to it.

“We took early wickets, which was really key, and Daniel Blatherwick bowled a lovely new ball spell which put the game firmly in our grasp.

“At 98-7 we had two chances to have them eight down which could have seen them 110-115 all out.

“But fair play to their lads down the order they batted well on a very good wicket with no demons in it.

“So we just had to be patient – and I reminded the lads of that afterwards. For 25 overs the game was flat with not a lot happening. And that was testament to how good we were the other 75 overs – that they had to bat like that just for a bit of pride.

“I believe if they had come out and decided they were going to play some shots it could have been a 200-plus win. But I will settle for 127.”

Mills' Adam Dobb said: Were were just on the wrong side of a good performance by Hucknall.

“We are still pretty optimistic. We have competed a lot more than what we did the last time we were in the Premier League.

“With two thirds of the season still to go it is now about trying to utilise that bit of experience we gained from last time and the start of this season to start putting on some points.

“Hucknall played superbly. Ben Martindale came out and looked a really organised player and you can understand why he is having success with Notts. He and Sam Johnson put on a really good partnership.

“I don't think we should be disheartened by the way we bowled and fielded. I don't think the boys bowled that badly at all. We gave it a really good go but sometimes you just have to take your hat off to the opposition. It was one of those days.

“Loftie-Eaton then played a stunning innings for his century. It was a superb batting display by Hucknall that made it really difficult for us.

“When you are chasing a big total like that it's difficult to stay up with the rate and ahead of the game.

“The batters didn't do too much wrong but you have to take risks when you're chasing 300-plus.

“But it was nice to see our lower order getting some runs and hopefully it's a sign of things to come with batting depth and people getting into a bit of nick.

“They showed a bit of fight and hopefully that's something that continues.”

This weekend Hucknall are at home to Clifton Village and Johnson said: “The tough games keep on coming and they have one of the the to three professionals in the league in Kiel van Vollenhoven, He has traditionally done well against us, so we know we will have our work cut out again.