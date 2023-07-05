That hauled Hucknall onto level points with Papplewick and only behind them in fifth on run rate.

“That was a really good result and probably our most complete performance of the year. I thought we were absolutely excellent, played really well, and were absolutely deserving of the victory,” he said.

“For the most part of the season I don't think we've played our best cricket and if someone had told me a few weeks ago that we'd be in this position, I would have said it wasn't a fair representation of the season we've had.

Daniel Blatherwick - mature innings beyond his years.

“But in certain games we have managed to find ways to get results.

“There is no reason why we can't now attack the last 10 games and see where we end up.

“We have a tough month or so ahead as we play West Bridgfordians on Saturday, who have already beaten us, and then we have Kimberley, Cavaliers and Cuckney, who are the current top three.”

Put into bat, Papplewick were 196 all out in 50 overs

Eamonn Vines made 38, Sakhumuzi Ndlela 33, Ben Bhabra 26, and Jim Rhodes 25 and there were two wickets apiece for Connor Ramm, George Blatherwick and Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Hucknall reached 198-2 in 44.4 overs with Daniel Blatherwick outstanding on 84 not out, Mathew Roberts with 64 and captain Johnson helping them home with 20 not out after a 125 second wicket stand between Blatherwick and Roberts.

On batting hero Blatherwick, Johnson said: “Daniel has been threatening something like that the whole season and he played with a maturity beyond his years. It was an excellent display and hopefully it's a sign of things to come.

“We were only saying in the week that we needed a batsman to take responsibility and step up.”