Hucknall leapfrog local rivals Papplewick & Linby on rain-affected weekend

In-form Hucknall leapfrogged local rivals Papplewick & Linby to go fourth in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on a weekend of rain-affected games.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST
Hucknall CC v Kimberley (batting), Daniel BlatherwickHucknall CC v Kimberley (batting), Daniel Blatherwick
Hucknall CC v Kimberley (batting), Daniel Blatherwick

Hucknall beat visiting West Bridgfordians by eight wickets

Choosing to bat, Bridgfordians were 92 all out in 27 overs, Alistair Pettit and Saad Naseem top-scoring with 16 each, Mathew Roberts taking 4-41 and George Blatherwick 3-2 off two overs

With the rain, under Duckworth Lewis, Hucknall were set a revised target of 73 from 32 overs and stormed to 74-2 in just 14.2 overs, Daniel Blatherwick leading the way with 25.

Meanwhile, the more fancied Papplewick were losing by 64 runs at home to Wollaton and have now slipped into fifth, two points behind Hucknall. Wollaton made 136-3 in 31 rain-hit overs, Hamish Llewelyn with 50, Daniel Andrew 26 and Ben Bhabra taking two wickets

Papplewick were set a revised target of 136 from 19 overs under DL but slumped to 71 all out in 15 overs, captain Ben Trevor-Jones with a top score of just 16 and Zain Latif taking 4-10 off two deadly overs.

This Saturday Hucknall face the stiffest of tests at leaders Kimberley Institute while Papplewick are at West Bridgfordians.

Kimberley suffered a surprise defeat last weekend against Plumtree. And with second-placed Cavaliers washed out by the weather, only behind Kimberley on run rate, Cuckney won in third and just two points separates the top three clubs.

