Hucknall on a high as good start continues against Plumtree

Hucknall maintained their good start to the Nottinghamshire Premier League season with a 116-run victory at Plumtree on Saturday and sit fourth in the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Hucknall chalked up 284-5.

Captain Sam Johnson hit 93 off 80 balls, Daniel Blatherwick an unbeaten 57 and Ryan Buckley 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson and Blatherwick put on 150 for the fourth wicket and Johnson's innings including 10 fours and two sixes.

Hucknall skipper Sam Johnson in good form with the bat against Plumtree.

Hucknall's bowlers then got to work and reduced Plumtree to 3-26.

Sam King (71) held matters up as he put on 42 with Tony Lambert (27) for the fourth wicket and then 68 with Nolan Benson (19) for the fifth wicket.

King's runs came off 69 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With him gone, the tail was mopped up and the home side all out for 168 in 37.5 overs, Evan Jordan taking 4-34 and Dom Wheatley 3-57.

Captain Johnson said: “Plumtree have had a good start to the year and put together some results, so it was really satisfying to put on a good display and get the victory.

“I played pretty nicely in my innings at a ground where I don't normally do very well, so it was nice to get that monkey off my back.

“And I was really grateful for a good partnership with Dan Blatherwick and I thought we complemented each other well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dom and Evan then bowled really nicely. The Plumtree boys attacked them and they stood up well to it. It is a small ground so you get fours and sixes hit that you would not get at Hucknall.

“They showed good resilience and quality to bounce back from that and take some key wickets between them.

“The opening spell of Sean Gilson and Dan Blatherwick was absolutely excellent and set it up for the middle over spinners to turn the screw.”

Hucknall have a double home Bank Holiday weekend ahead with Attenborough the visitors on Saturday before hosting promoted Collingham & District on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like any team, you should be making home advantage count and win more than you lose,” said Johnson. “But we are up against two tough teams who have beaten us this year or last. We will concentrate only on Saturday first and take it game by game.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​