Hucknall power to big victory at Welbeck

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall CC powered to a big 186-run win at Welbeck in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hucknall won the toss and decided to bat – and they amassed a huge 325-7. Sean Golsin (149) and Sam Johnson (101) took hold of the innings after they were 33-2 and put on a superb 217 for the third wicket. Welbeck's James Hayes claimed 3-56 in 10 overs. The home side were then skittled out for just 139 in 33.4 overs. Mat Roberts top-scored with 37 and Dom Wheatley took 4-32.

“It was a really satisfying display,” said Hucknall captain Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really chuffed with how played after a tough weekend the week before losing in the league and national KO cup.

Sam Johnson - scored a century in big third wicket partnership for Hucknall.

“It was really important we bounced back and the manner of the victory was as satisfying as the victory itself.

“I thought we were excellent throughout with bat and ball and in the field – you don’t win by 186 runs very often.

“Welbeck bowled well with the new ball, both early wickets were catches for the wicketkeeper showing it was a good bit of bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Sean and I had to try to bat some time, and we know when we are going well we can score quickly – it was a key part of the game and a good partnership in the contest of the game.” Premier League new boys Clipstone are still searching for their first win after a 118-run defeat by visiting Papplewick & Linby on Saturday.

Papplewick elected to bat and made 281-7 with openers Callum Mckenzie (65) and Freddie McCann (38) putting on 52 and then Mckenzie adding 121 with No.3 Matt Montgomery (57). Ben Bhabra added 43 and Junior Gangotra 35 as they piled on the runs, Hemings Patel claiming 3-29. In reply, promoted Clipstone were unable to match the required run rate and ended up 163-9 in their 50 overs. Shaun Levy starred with a superb knock of 75 not out, Adam Dutton adding 33, thepair putting on 77 for the second wicket and no one else able to take up the mantle after them. Matt Montgomery took 3-20 for Papplewick.

Hucknall host Wollaton this Saturday while Papplewick are at home to Welbeck.