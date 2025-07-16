Hucknall power to big win at Wollaton and now need to sort poor home form

Hucknall chalked up a big 108 run away win at fourth-placed Wollaton on Saturday in the Nottinghamshire Premier League.

But captain Sam Johnson admitted they now desperately need to improve on their poor home record with just two wins there in seven

Choosing to bat, Hucknall racked up a massive 336-4.

Openers Ryan Buckley (52) and Daniel Blatherwick (134 not out) put on 70 and then Blatherwick and Sean Gilson added 117 for the second wicket.

Daniel Blatherwick is congratulated by Sam Johnson on his century.

Another great stand for the third wicket saw Blatherwick team up with Sam Johnson (49) to add 92 and heap the pressure on Wollaton.

Blatherwick's 134 included 14 fours and four sixes while Buckley had fired seven fours and three sixes.

It was always a huge ask of Wollaton and they eventually were all out for 228 after 43 overs.

Kiel Van Vollenhoven made 40, Nicky Kirkwood 35, Johan Cronje and Joshua Malkani 28 each and Hassan Azad 26, but no one stuck around to make a big score as Jake Wright (57-3 off 10 overs) and George Blatherwick (3-39 off seven overs) set about them.

“I was delighted – it was a really good win and a really good performance pretty much from start to finish,” said Johnson.

“At times we have batted poorly as a unit this year, but Daniel turned up, stepped up and put in a fantastic display.

“It was no mean feat with how hot it was to play that way against a really good bowling attack. It was really special and brilliant to watch.

“That amount of runs is tough to chase but we knew they had some very dangerous players and they have scored over 300 at home a few times this year and last.

“So we were under no illusions that we had to bowl and field really well still – and we did.

“Every time they looked like they were building a partnership and putting pressure on us, we managed a breakthrough and it was a pretty polished display.

“The two lads bowled really well with the new ball in the powerplay and that really helped us.

“We went on to take wickets at the right times and contain really nicely as well.”

Hucknall host Plumtree this Saturday and Johnson said: “No good team is bad at home – that is a fact in any sport in any era let alone local club cricket.

“Good teams win their home games and we have not done that this year or last.

“It has been really poor this year and mirrored our season really.

“We have been consistently inconsistent. We have not won two games in a row yet which is baffling.

“So Saturday is a great opportunity to turn up, do the basics well again, and try to get a win.

“But we know Plumtree are unbelievably talented and very dangerous.

“They have a very young side with a lot of lads involved at county age groups, so you never know what team they will turn out. But whatever team it is, they are capable of winning at the drop of a hat.

“So we need to be ready and let's hope the weather stays dry so we can let the cricket make the decision for us and not the weather.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​