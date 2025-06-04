Hucknall pushed visiting title hopefuls Cuckney all the way before losing by just two wickets in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday.

Hucknall, who have started the season well, were asked to bat and were bowled out for 154 in 41.2 overs.

Captain Sam Johnson scored 35 and Joel Jordan 32.

After losing opener Tom Rowe with nine on the board, Cuckney settled and were 64-2 when they suddenly lost their next five wickets for just 17 runs.

Hucknall captain Sam Johnson - top-scored in defeat and proud of his side.

But they steadied the ship once more and reached a winning 157-8 with just six balls to spare.

Top scorers were Eliot Callis (35), Will Booth (34 not out) and Nick Keast (32).

Evan Jordan claimed 3-25 from 10 overs.

Cuckney are only in third on run rate while Hucknall are behind them in fourth.

“We did not play well in the first half of the game which meant we had to be perfect in the second half as well as probably have a bit of luck go our way,” said Hucknall captain Johnson.

“That is always the case when you are defending a low total.

“We were very good and just fell slightly short in the end, but I could not be any prouder of the guys with the way we bowled and fielded and the effort that was put in – it was exceptional.

"Ultimately we effectively gave the opposition nine extra overs by not batting out all your overs. Even if we'd scored at three an over it would have been an extra 30 runs or so and it would have been a different game.

“We were really happy with the effort but it was tinged with disappointment as I felt we'd let ourselves down in the first half.

“The least you can ask for defending a low total is to really fight and make every run hard to get and I thought we did that.

“Cuckney are an excellent side. They have kept everyone from last year and added two quality players. But we were right up there with them which was good to see.

“But if we want to get to where we want to be we have to be better on a wicket that was maybe tricky to bat on first.

“We can't only bat well when the wicket is flat and the outfield quick. We have to find other ways of getting to totals.

“We are a very young side and this is a learning experience. We were without our two oldest, most experienced cricketers on Saturday and maybe our inexperience showed slightly in that first half.”

“It was a very tight game,” agreed Cuckney vice captain Tom Ullyott.

“We were very happy to bowl them out for 154 and thought we had done half the job - and done it pretty well.

“But after a good start we lost six wickets in quick succession and at 120-8 it felt like the game was more in Hucknall's hands.

“Good late knocks by Will Booth and Archie Shannon proved crucial in the context of the game and managed to get us over the line with an over to spare.

“It's nice to see the lower order contributing with the bat, even though their job is with the ball. The batters don't let them down very often but they did on Saturday.”

This Saturday Hucknall host promoted Clipstone who, after a tough start, have won two of their last three and are finding their feet.

Johnson said: “I have not played against them before but everything I am hearing, reading and seeing suggests they are a really good side who can beat anyone on their day.

“So if we are anything other than 100 per cent at it, we will find it a really tough day.”​​​​​​​