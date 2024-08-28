Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall's hopes of finishing runners-up in the Nottinghamshire Premier League were all but ended by a seven wicket home defeat by rivals Kimberley Institute on Saturday.

They sit fourth behind Kimberley and Cuckney with two games to go.

Choosing to field, Kimberley bowled out Hucknall for just 126, Harry Franklin hitting 42 and Ximus Du Plooy taking a superb 5-20.

Kimberley replied with 127-3 in just 19.3 overs, Jack Nightingale with 49 not out and Du Plooy with 40 not out and enjoying a fourth wicket stand of 73.

Ximus Du Plooy - took 5-20 against Hucknall.

This Saturday Hucknall head for Attenborough.

Papplewick & Linby were also beaten by one of the challengers for second spot as they lost by six wickets at home to Cuckney.

Choosing to bat first, Papplewick compiled a total of 216-7 in 40 overs as rain affected play.

The top three all batted well with 57 for Louis Bhabra, 50 for Callum Mckenzie and 43 for Ben Trevor-Jones – the former two making an opening stand of 95. But Cuckney got home with three balls to spare on 221-4, James Hawley leading their reply with 97 and Ewan Laughton contributing 51.

Papplewick are at Welbeck on Saturday.

The league title was wrapped up at the weekend as Cavaliers & Carrington secured their 14th Premier League crown with a five wicket victory against Notts & Arnold Amateur. A rain-affected game saw them get over the line on 58-5 after bowling out their opponents for just 55.