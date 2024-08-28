Hucknall runners-up hopes hit by defeat to rivals Kimberley Institute
Choosing to field, Kimberley bowled out Hucknall for just 126, Harry Franklin hitting 42 and Ximus Du Plooy taking a superb 5-20.
Kimberley replied with 127-3 in just 19.3 overs, Jack Nightingale with 49 not out and Du Plooy with 40 not out and enjoying a fourth wicket stand of 73.
This Saturday Hucknall head for Attenborough.
Papplewick & Linby were also beaten by one of the challengers for second spot as they lost by six wickets at home to Cuckney.
Choosing to bat first, Papplewick compiled a total of 216-7 in 40 overs as rain affected play.
The top three all batted well with 57 for Louis Bhabra, 50 for Callum Mckenzie and 43 for Ben Trevor-Jones – the former two making an opening stand of 95. But Cuckney got home with three balls to spare on 221-4, James Hawley leading their reply with 97 and Ewan Laughton contributing 51.
Papplewick are at Welbeck on Saturday.
The league title was wrapped up at the weekend as Cavaliers & Carrington secured their 14th Premier League crown with a five wicket victory against Notts & Arnold Amateur. A rain-affected game saw them get over the line on 58-5 after bowling out their opponents for just 55.