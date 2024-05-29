Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hucknall Cricket Club have targeted a top four finish in the Nottinghamshire Premier League this season and continued a good start with a four-wicket local derby success at neighbours Papplewick & Linby on Saturday.

But they were given a reminder of the gulf to the top three when they then lost by 109 runs at leaders Cavaliers & Carrington on Monday.

“Our aim is to finish in the top four if possible, taking a few top scalps along the way – and I think it is a realistic aim,” said captain Sam Johnson.

“We know there are three teams that are better than the rest, but that fourth place looks open.

George Blatherwick - decent weekend with both bat and ball for Hucknall.

“And if we could finish in the top four it would be an improvement on sixth last year.

“I want us to be the best of the rest, though if we could end up breaking into the top three it would be an amazing achievement.

“But we are fully aware that there are three teams up there who have been there, seen it and done it for a very long time, so it would be very difficult.”

He added: “We have had a pretty good start to the season with a new-look team and a lot of new faces.

“It was always going to take a little bit of time to bed in and get that team chemistry going, but we have done okay and I was really happy with us on Saturday.

“We thoroughly deserved the win. I was really happy with how we handled the occasion.

“They were really revved up as a team but I felt we were calm and trusted our game plan and executed it really nicely.

“We bowled well and then were always in control of the chase.

“On Monday we did well in periods of the game but were not good enough in the second half and the better team won on the day for sure.”

On Saturday, put into bat, Papplewick were all out for 169 with an over to spare.

Callum McKenzie scored 39 and Byron Hatton-Lowe 36, Daniel Blatherwick taking 3-17 and Jake Wright 3-38.

Hucknall responded with 170-6 in 48.1 overs. Johnson was run out on 41 while Sam Mycock scored 40 and George Blatherwick an unbeaten 28.

On Monday, asked to bat, Cavaliers were bowled out for 233 with five balls left, Muhammed Yasar with 45, Savin Perera 40, Shivsinh Thakor 36 and Adeel Shafique 32, George Blatherwick with 4-42 and Daniel Bryans 3-44.

But Hucknall were all out for 124 in 36.1 overs.

George Buckthorpe top-scored with 38 with Muhammed Yasar claiming 3-36 and Kafeel Shaifigue 3-14 off 3.1 overs.