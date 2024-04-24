Hucknall wake-up call as they crash in opening game at Notts & Arnold Amateur

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Notts & Arnold chose to bat and made 162-9 off 50 overs, skipper Dilhan Cooray making 40 and Oliver Pearson 24, Daniel Bryans taking 3-41.

However, Hucknall were all out for 100 in 39.4 overs, never really recovering from a start that saw them 11-3, though Dom Wheatley hit a defiant 27. Cooray ended a good day's work with 3-17.

“It was definitely not the start we wanted or planned,” said Johnson.

Dom Wheatley - top scorer for Hucknall in poor opening display.

“Hopefully it will serve as a wake-up call and focuses us for this weekend and the future.

“We were pretty poor for most, if not all, of the day.

“We probably didn't assess conditions quickly enough in both innings and paid the price for not getting our heads around the fact that not every wicket is going to be a really flat wicket or that conditions are not always going to be in our favour.

“We didn't react or adapt well enough to that and got exactly what we deserved, which was nothing.”

Hucknall had managed to beat the recent poor weather to get in a friendly against Leicestershire club Rothley Park which gave their new-look side a taste of action.

“That was a really good run out for us,” said Johnson.

“We have had quite a busy winter. A few players have moved to pastures new and our overseas player went back home.

“But we have also had a few come in too, including Kiwi batsman Sam Mycock, and we have quite a young side this year.

“So we are hopeful this side can grow together and be part of something for the long term.”

Papplewick & Linby's opening game at Plumtree was rained off, the sides picking up two points apiece.

This Saturday Hucknall open their home fixtures with the visit of the ever-powerful Cavaliers & Carrington while Papplewick will hope for a first taste of action at home to Attenborough.