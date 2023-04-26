And Papplewick & Linby also enjoyed a seven-wicket opening home win over Radcliffe on Trent.

Chasing an imposing 284-5, Hucknall knocked the total off in 47 overs with Mathew Roberts making 100 not out and Ben Martindale 73.

“It was a really good start to the season. I looked around the leagues and there were not many other scores in the 200s let alone nearly into the 300s,” said Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

Mathew Roberts - century for Hucknall in opener.

“It was a really good advert for local cricket and the quality of our groundstaff.

“It did look a big score to chase but I was really confident as the wicket was fantastic and I would back the quality of our batters to chase it down.

“You would rather not give away that many runs but the wicket was such that it wasn't a score that was out of our reach.

“Mathew's 100 was a really impressive. display – it was a quality knock. Chasing that score I challenged the batters to take responsibility and he and Ben Martindale did that with outstanding innings.”

Papplewick bowled out Radcliffe for 146, Chris Glover with 4-29.

Louis Bhabra (24) and Aussie Eamonn Vines (53 not out) put on 51 for the first wicket and a stand of 75 between Vines and Callum Mckenzie saw them home with 150-3 in 36.1 overs

“It was a fantastic game and I am really happy with how we played,” said captain Ben Trevor-Jones.

“First game there can always be a bit of uncertainty about how it will go, especially with the disruptive weather we've had in March and April. Some people haven't had much chance to get outside and train.

“But we have trained really well over the last couple of weeks and got a friendly match in last week which held us in good stead.”

He continued: “Eamonn and Louis up top did a brilliant job. The Radcliffe opening bowlers will cause a lot of problems for opening pairs this season.

“They are good swing bowlers and the conditions were perfect for them. But Eamonn and Louis just stood tall and took their time. It really set us up perfectly.

“Then Callum played one of the best 40-odd knocks I have ever seen. He made a massive difference.