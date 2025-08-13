Hucknall's Derbyshire Cup hopes halted in semi-final exit to Cuckney ahead of derby day

Hucknall's hopes of Derbyshire Premier Cup glory were halted by a 43-run home defeat by visiting Cuckney in Sunday's semi-final.

Batting first, Cuckney made 213 all out, Nick Keast in fine form with 60 after a century the day before, Tom Ullyott adding 38, Josh Porter 29 and Nick Langford 28.

Dan Bryans claimed a superb 5-26 in 4.4 overs for Hucknall.

The home side were then bowled out for 170, Sam Johnson scoring 41 and Joe Worrall claiming 5-33, Tillcock chipping in with 3-28.

Hucknall skipper Sam Johnson - top scorer in both games last weekend.

On Saturday Hucknall had won by 33 runs away at Clipstone. Winning the toss, Hucknall scored 158 all out in 38.3 overs, Johnson top scorer with 49, Ryan Buckley contributing 27. Chris Fletcher took 3-16 from six useful overs.

Clipstone, missing some key players, must still have felt this was a total they could chase down.

But they struggled to score runs and were all out for 125 in 42.2 overs, captain Chris Fletcher with 40.

Papplewick & Linby are two points above the drop zone with four games to go after a seven wicket home loss to Kimberley Institute, who are chasing runners-up spot.

Papplewick chose to bat and made 190 all out, Finlay Moran (46) and Ben Shaw (50) putting on 85 for the third wicket, Oliver Tewatiya taking 3-35. Kimberley reached 193-3 in 32.3 overs, Akhil Patel with 78 not out, George Bacon 31 and Rob Sutton 29.

This Saturday sees a big local derby as Hucknall's poor home form is tested by relegation-threatend neighbours Papplewick.