In-form Hucknall broke into their pre-season target of the Nottinghamshire Premier League top four with Saturday's convincing 155-run home win over Wollaton.

But they know their great current form will be tested to the full this Saturday away at treble-winning Cuckney, who sit second as they try to retain their title.

“By their trophy cabinet they are the best team in the country,” said Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

“So it is going to be a hell of a challenge but one we're fully relishing.

Sam Mycock is ran out by Wollaton’s Dan Andrew on 91. Photo by Richard Parkes.

“We will go there obviously respectful of how good they are but equally we are excited to get amongst it and put in a good display – we are full of confidence.

“Saturday was a really good result and I was very happy with the performance – I thought we thoroughly deserved the win.

“It was good to put in a performance like that against someone we feel we are similar to.”

Johnson had challenged his players to finish top four and they now sit fourth, but he said: “We are under no illusions as it is a long season and there are plenty of ups and downs to come I am sure.

“The table will take shape further into the season but we will keep our fingers crossed and it's onto the next game.”

Choosing to bat last weekend, they lost Harry Franklin with only six runs on the board.

But Daniel Blatherwick (33) and Sam Mycock (91) put on 83 for the second wicket.

Skipper Sam Johnson (29) joined Mycock to add another 61 for the third wicket and Mycock and Jamie Tapper (31) then put on 47 for the fourth wicket as Hucknall ended on 226-8 in their 50 overs.

It then took them just 22.4 overs to bowl out Wollaton for 71 with only three batsmen reaching double figures thanks to the bowling of Daniel Blatherwick (5-27) and Daniel Bryans (3-25), Connor Ramm taking the other two.

“We batted well though they bowled pretty nicely to be fair,” said Johnson.

“Daniel Blatherwick and Sam Mycock have batted well together for most of the season and I think they complement each other nicely. When you lose an early wicket it's key the batters make sure they don't lose any more that early in the innings.

“Then our bowlers really put in a display which gives us great confidence, knowing our attack is bowling like that. They have been excellent all season to be fair.