Putting the home side into bat first, Hucknall ripped through their ranks and bowled them out for just 40 in 25.4 overs.

Jake Wright was Hucknall's star man with the ball, claiming a magnificent eight wickets for just six runs conceded in 8.4 devastating overs.

Hucknall then earned themselves an early afternoon finish as they knocked off the required 42-2 in only 10 overs.

Jake Wright - claimed a superb 8-6 for Hucknall.

Opener Harry Franklin finished 25 not out and, despite losing Daniel Blatherwick and Sam Mycock in quick succession, skipper Sam Johnson joined Franklin to see the job through.

Kimberley Institute edged home by seven runs in a thrilling finish against visiting Papplewick & Linby.

Choosing to bat first, Kimberley ended on 214-8 from their 50 overs, Ximus Du Plooy with a magnificent 91 not out and Harry Ratcliffe adding 43 in an important stand of 91 for the sixth wicket after they had been 95-5.

Ben Bhabra (3-34) and Stephen Sargent (3-25) shared six of the wickets to fall.

Papplewick then lost their first two wickets with only nine runs on the board.

But Freddie McCann (73) and Ben Bhabra (64) enjoyed a 92-run stand for the fourth wicket to push them towards victory.

However, Du Plooy took 3-37 and the overs simply ran out on Papplewick as they ended on 207-8.