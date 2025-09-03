Last game relegation showdown as Papplewick & Linby host rivals Plumtree

Papplewick & Linby face a do or die relegation showdown in their final Nottinghamshire Premier League game of the season at home to Plumtree on Saturday.

Papplewick are in the bottom two but only four points adrift of Plumtree and know that a win would see them leapfrog their opponents and secure another season in the top flight.

Papplewick missed a chance to get out of the bottom two when they lost by seven wickets under Duckworth-Lewis in a rain-hit game at Wollaton last weekend

Choosing to bat first, Papplewick were all out for 161 in 41.2 overs. Ben Shaw scored 70 for them with James Cox taking 4-31 and Zain Latif 3-41.

Rain saw Duckworth-Lewis rules kick in and the home side were given a revised target to chase of 162 from 50 overs.

More rain prevented them playing the whole innings.

But their 115-3 after 31.2 overs was enough on the Duckworth-Lewis rate to give them the points.

Meanwhile, Papplewick's relegation rivals Plumtree were also losing at home to Clipstone, also under Duckworth-Lewis.

Neighbours Hucknall could still finish as high as fifth if they can win at third-placed Kimberley Institute in their last game while current fifth-placed side Clipstone, who are four points above them, lose their home derby game with runners-up Cuckney.

Hucknall missed out on a chance to win last weekend when their home game against Cavaliers & Carrington was abandoned – a result that confirmed Cavaliers as champions again as they retained the title they won last summer.

Hucknall asked Cavaliers to bat and they made 239-7 in their 50 overs.

The imperious Savin Perera was again among the runs for Cavaliers with 81, backed well by Shaharyar Aslam's 63 not out. Connor Ramm took 4-29 from his seven overs.

However, Hucknall were unable to respond as the rain came down and the game was abandoned with two points awarded to each team.

Papplewick’s seconds lost by nine wickets to Mansfield Hosiery Mills seconds in the Bassetlaw & District League Championship.