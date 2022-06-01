As Papplewick prepared for yesterday's (Jubilee Thursday) away game at leaders Cuckney and then home to Radcliffe-on-Trent on Saturday, Trevor-Jones said: “We are entering into a huge set of games in terms of their importance.

“After losing at Hucknall we next play the leaders Cuckney, which is key. Win that and bounce back I am happy to call the Hucknall game a blip and we're back on the horse. Then we have Radcliffe on Saturday.

“Unfortunately we have a few players missing this weekend which is natural and I think most teams will be the same. It won't be an excuse.

Ben Trevor-Jones - huge games ahead.

“It will be interesting to see where we are after the weekend.”

On the thrilling 11-run defeat at Hucknall, he added: “It was a good game.

“Hucknall were the better team and deserved that win. We should be grateful to get two points out of to be honest as Curtis (Mitchell) and Ben (Bhabra) pulled us out of a position where two points was a huge ask. Then to get so close was incredible.

“Louis (Bhabra) and Callum (Mckenzie) got us off to a good start but the middle order, me included, just didn't contribute enough.