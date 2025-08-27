Mixed weekend for Hucknall while Papplewick keep hopes alive

There were mixed emotions for Hucknall as they kept up their chase for a fourth place finish in the Nottinghamshire Premier League but missed out on national T20 glory.

On Saturday Hucknall enjoyed an early finish as they won by eight wickets at Notts & Arnold Amateur.

The home side chose to bat but were all out for 104 in 30 overs.

Sam Ecob hit 41 of them, but Jake Wright starred with the ball with 6-22 in nine overs, Dan Blatherwick claiming 3-23.

Jake Wright - six wicket haul for Hucknall.

Ryan Buckley was 40 not out in reply as Hucknall reached 107-2 in just 19.5 overs.

But on Sunday, Hucknall lost to Birmingham side Old Hill in their big ECB Vitality Club National T20 quarter-finals at Denby CC by two wickets.

Electing to bat first, Hucknall made 108-7, Ryan Buckley and George Blatherwick both scoring 30.

But Old Hill snatched it with a six on the last ball, making 110-8.

They went into that last over 10 runs short on 98-8, but pulled it out the bag, George Blatherwick finishing with 3-14.

Papplewick & Linby boosted their NPL survival hopes with a big 116-run win over visiting Attenborough.

Asked to bat, Papplewick made 235-8.

After Callum Mckenzie had hit 25, Ben Bhabra, batting at No.5, made a crucial 69, with nine fours and one six.

George Allom (30) and Junior Gangotra (32 not out) added an important 35 for the eighth wicket, Rafey Ahmed taking 4-43.

In reply, Attenborough were skittled out for 119 in 35 overs.

No one scored more than 16 and Allom ended a fine day with 5-32.

Papplewick remain in the bottom two with two games to go but are just two points from safety.

Hucknall host champions-elect Cavaliers & Carrington on Saturday while Papplewick & Linby are away at Wollaton.