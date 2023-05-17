National knockout cup exit for Papplewick & Linby after fine league victory

But they fell short on Sunday as they exited the national knockout Royal London ECB Club Championshipwith a five wicket defeat at Ockbrook & Borrowash.

West Bridgfordians were asked to bat and made 156 in 48.5 overs, Sam King with 63, Daniel Hill 27, and Sakhumuzi Ndlela claiming 4-27 off 9.5 and David France 3-34.

Papplewick reached 157-5 in 35.4 overs, Eamonn Vines with 50, Callum Mckenzie 49 not out, Sam and Watson 31 not out.

“It was another good win on Saturday,” said captain Ben Trevor-Jones.

“Even though they are newly-promoted, West Bridgford are a good side and have already had a couple of good wins in the league.

“So it was another pleasing result to get past them reasonably comfortably in the end.

“There were key roles with the bat from Eamonn Vines with his 50 and Callum with his 49 not out.

“Sakhumuzi has been a brilliant addition for us. He has been so consistent with the ball and it was good to see him get his rewards on Saturday.

“And David France has been ultra consistent this summer so far and bowled a really important spell when the game could have gone either way at that stage.

“He was the difference between chasing 150 and 200.”On Sunday Papplewick lost the toss and were bowled out for 148 in 29.1 overs.

After being 5-2, Sakhumuzu Ndela hit 62, Sam Watson 27, Gareth Blinkhorn 27 while Brian Bennett took 4-24 off 7.1 overs and Joshua Lacey 3-33 off eight.

Ocbrook then took 33.4 overs to reach the required 150-5 with 65 for Mykylo Bird, Jacob Conners 46 not out and Dillon Singh 3-39 off eight.

“Ockbrook are one of the top three or four sides in the Derbyshire League,” said Trevor-Jones.

“But it was disappointing to go out. We had quite a few players missing but still had a good team out.

“It was an opportunity for a few guys who usually bat middle order to bat higher and Sakhumuzi batted exceptionally well and formed a good early partnership with Sam Watson.

“But, other than some late hitting from Gareth Blinkhorn, we couldn't really put together a big enough score.

“We had seven down but were in with a shot if we could have batted out the 40 overs. We'd have gone very close to winning then.

“But with quite a few players missing there were a lot of positives to come out of it.”

On Saturday Papplewick head for regular title rivals kimberley Institute and Trevor-Jones said: “It is a big game on Saturday. It will be a challenge as Kimberley are a good side.

"But we are excited for it.