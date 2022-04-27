“It was a very good start as Clifton are a dangerous side with some very good players,” said captain Ben Trevor-Jones.

“We were disappointed to drop two points in the end but it was pleasing to pick up the six.”

He said the side was evolving and has some new faces on show.

Brent Williams - 47 for Papplewick on opening day.

“We have made some nice additions,” he said.

“To lengthen the batting order we have Callum McKenzie, who has come over from Caythorpe, and Curtis Mitchell, an aggressive middle order batter who previously played for Farnsfield.

"Callum made runs in the friendly we had the week before and then had a really good innings on Saturday before he was unfortunately run out.

"Curtis also made a really handy 20-odd at the weekend.

“We have also brought in David France, who is an off-spinner from Cuckney and fits our team really nicely, controlling the rate though the middle. We're very happy with the new recruitsnd Freddie McCann will come back in once he's finished at school.”

Papplewick's ambitions remain high.

“The title is always the goal, though we don't want to underestimate the strength of the other sides in the competition,” said Trevor-Jones.

“I think at Papplewick over the last two seasons we are slowly putting together a brand of cricket that we all know how to play and plays to the strengths of our squad.

“The first five or six weeks are going to be key for us in getting us started and fitting back into that brand we've been playing the last couple of years - then who knows?”

On Saturday Papplewick made 203 all out with 47 for Aussie opener Brent Williams, 44 for Trevor-Jones, 34 for Louis Bhabra, 25 for Mitchell and 23 for McKenzie.

Ben Footitt took 3-37 and Kiel Van Vollenhoven 3-25.

In reply Clifton were dismissed for 176 in 48.3 overs, Van Vollenhoven with 39 and Surya Mahotra with 29.