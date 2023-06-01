News you can trust since 1904
No joy for Papplewick & Linby as champions Cavaliers & Carrington beat them to open gap at top

Champions Cavaliers & Carrington opened up a 10 point gap between themselves at the top of the Nottinghamshire Premier League and Papplewick & Linby in fourth after an eight wicket win at Papplewick on Saturday.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:29 BST

Papplewick chose to bat but found themselves in trouble at 8-3. Callum Mckenzie then hit 34 but they were all out for 163 in 44.5 overs, Alfonso Thomas with 4-31 off 10.

Cavaliers romped to 166-2 in 27.1 overs, Umar Amin 62 not out and Viken Kedariya 55 not out.

On Monday Papplewick bounced back with a 24 run win at Radcliffe-on-Trent. Papplewick made 263-4 (Eamonn Vines 113, Callum Mckenzie 64, Louis Bhabra 54) before bowling out Radcliffe for 229 in 47.2 overs (James Hawley 63, William Masojada 39; Ian Hardy 3-48 off 9.2).

Eamonn Vines - century against Radcliffe on Monday.Eamonn Vines - century against Radcliffe on Monday.
Hucknall lost both weekend games. On Saturday visitors Cuckney reached a huge 298-4 (Adam Tillcock 87, Nick Keast 82, Nick Langford 50).

Hucknall were then bowled out for 238 10 balls from the end (Harrison Tagg 57, Mathew Roberts 46, Dom Wheatley 42, Josh Bembridge 31; Joe Worrall 4-48 off 10).

On Monday Attenborough beat Hucknall by 106 runs. After being 28-2, Attenborough hit 253-9 (Zak Tribe 69, Harry Franklin 52, Savin Perera 38; Nicol Loftie-Eaton 4-47 off eight).

Hucknall were 147 all out in 36.2 overs in reply (Sam Johnson 42, Mathew Roberts 28; Perera 4-30 off 10, Daniel Freeman 3-35 off eight).

This Saturday Cuckney host Papplewick & Linby and Mansfield Hosiery Mills take on Hucknall.

