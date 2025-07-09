Papplewick beaten by NPL new boys Clipstone in high-scoring clash
Papplewick set a big total of 264-4, but Clipstone stayed with the run rate and produced an excellent winning 266-6 with three overs to spare.
Papplewick assistant captain Ben Bhabra said: “I thought we batted well, but then so did the opposition.
“Clipstone took a few risks in the middle and they paid off, playing some nice shots.
“A couple of things didn't go for us but I thought we pulled it back quite well with the ball near the end and it got quite close.
“We had bowled well the week before and this week batted well so next weekend it's about going out there and putting in a complete performance.”
Papplewick's top four all made solid innings with 43 for Dalton Hatton-Lowe, 73 for Callum Mckenzie, 68 for Ben Shaw and 28 not out for Finley Moran. Ben Bhabra also hit 25 not out.
But Clipstone were not fazed and opener Adam Dutton struck 10 fours in his 91.
Demari Prince then added 82 off 73 balls with 11 fours and three sixes, he and Dutton putting on 148 for the third wicket.
Smith Thaker added 39 as the visitors got home with something to spare.
Clipstone need just two more wins now to ensure they stay in the top division next season and senior player Ian Woodall said: “We are over the moon with that result – to go away to a big club like Papplewick and win.
“I think we just need two more wins now to be mathematically safe and then we can try to push on and see if we can challenge for that fourth spot. We now have a weekend off and Cavaliers next game which we know will be a big test.
“At Papplewick I thought we fielded really poorly – the worst this season – and allowed them to get 264.
“But the wicket was generous and we thought we had a slim chance though we didn't expect to knock them off like that.”
Second bottom Welbeck host bottom club Papplewick this Saturday in a hugely important clash.