Papplewick desperate for dry weekend to gain some momentum

Sam Ogrizovic - massive weekend ahead.

Their big Nottinghamshire Premier League away game at Cavaliers & Carrington on Saturday was rained off and followed by an 87-run National Club Championship defeat by Cuckney on Sunday.

Now they look forward to a home clash with Mansfield Hosiery Mills on Saturday and a big local derby at Hucknall on Bank Holiday Monday.

“It was disappointing not to face Cavaliers but it wasn't fit – it was very wet,” said captain Sam Ogrizovic.

“It's been a frustrating start to the season as it's hard to get momentum when every two games you're rained off.”

On the games ahead, he added: “It's a massive weekend for us.

“We look to win every game, but these are two games that we certainly want to come out top-side of which would put us in a really strong perspective in the league.

“But both sides have strengthened from last year and Hucknall in particular I think are really dangerous.

“Sol Budinger is a terrific player as is Sam Johnson. So it's going to be a tough weekend but one that hopefully we can come out top-side of.”

Asked to bat last Sunday, Cuckney made 200-8 from their 40 overs.

Openers Nicholas Keast (60) and James Hawley (27) gave them a solid start with an 84-run partnership and Joseph Hayes added 39 with Christopher Glover taking 3-49 off his eight overs.

Papplewick made a terrible start, quickly losing two wickets before a run was scored and, despite 28 from Ben Bhabra, were all out for 113 in 33.4 overs, David France with 3-24 from seven overs.

“Cuckney played better than us to be fair. We got outplayed in pretty much every department,” said Ogrizovic.

“Nick Keast batted exceptionally well at the top of the order for them.

“We put them in on what we thought was a green and wet wicket and the pitch played exceptionally well.

“We were 0-2 with two of our better batters back in the pavilion with no runs on the board in the first over.

“You don't win many games from being 0-2 in the first over.

“But we went down swinging. Obviously there are no points in a cup game for getting close.