Papplewick & Linby bite back to rock title hopefuls Cuckney

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Papplewick & Linby rocked visiting title hopefuls Cuckney with a 49 run victory in their second Nottinghamshire Premier League game of the season on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After asking the home side to bat, Cuckney came up short in the run chase as Papplewick quickly put their opening day defeat against Plumtree behind them.

Papplewick made 212 all out in 47.4 overs with 42 for Ben Bhabra, 30 each for Freddie McCann and Matt Montgomery and 25 for Junior Gangotra.

Joe Worrall took 3-46 and Adam Tillcock 3-38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Bhabra - top-scored for Papplewick & Linby against Cuckney.

Cuckney's openers made 34, but then wickets began to tumble as they slumped to 81-6.

New signing Yuvraj Singh halted the rot with 50, but Luke Fletcher (4-23) helped see Papplewick to a huge confidence-boosting victory over the likely title challengers as Cuckney ended up all out for 163.

After their superb opening day victory over Kimberley, Hucknall were brought back down to earth by a six wicket defeat at newly-promoted Collingham & District.

Hucknall were put into bat first and were all out for 229 in 45.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South African overseas player Sean Gilson hit an unbeaten 100 and Archie Moore added 47, Rhett Bridgens (3-59) and John Miller (3-35) sharing six wickets.

Gilson and Moore put on 108 for the seventh wicket.

Collingham then reached a winning 233-4 with an over to spare.

Openers Liam Tew (57) and Pranav Pothula (40) provided the platform with an opening 104 stand. Jamal Anwar (61 not out) and Burhan Alam (32) then pushed them towards the finishing line.

“Full credit to Collingham – they were better than us on the day and were worthy winners,” said Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking at ourselves we were very disappointed on the day with how certain aspects of our game panned out which cost us points.

“On the face of it, 229 was not a bad score, but I don't think we batted great after the first eight or nine overs.

“We batted pretted poorly apart from the Sean Gilson/Archie Moore partnership.

“We were something like 220-6 with about six overs left, so to only get 229 is not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should be scoring 260-270 then you make the second half a lot tricker for the opposition.

“They were able to manage the pace of their reply instead of having it put on them chasing an imposing total.

“We are bullish about now putting it right this Saturday.”