Papplewick & Linby club stalwart Jim Rhodes signs off career with local derby win

Having made his first XI debut for Papplewick aged just 14, Rhodes decided to hang his first XI boots up aged 43 and was honoured by the club naming one of the ends at Papplewick Hall, after him.

In a presentation led by director of cricket Sam Ogrizovic and attended by many friends and family, The Jim Rhodes End was unveiled just in time for Rhodes to bowl from it before he bowed out of first XI cricket.

Ogrizovic said: “Jim is probably the biggest legend in local cricket, both for the length of time he has remained a top performer, but also more importantly, the loyalty he has shown to the club.

"He has stayed through relegation, players leaving and at times has single-handedly shouldered the playing burden of the club and we quite simply wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

Jim was also honoured with a guard of honour by the Hucknall players before a party after the game with many old players returning to pay tribute to the club stalwart.

Jim, notoriously a man of few words, said: “It was all a massive surprise and my family and I are just so grateful to the club for the send off I received. It was an incredibly special day, with the victory against our rivals the icing on the cake.”

Put into bat Papplewick made 264-8 in their 50 overs, Matthew Montgomery with a magnificent 105, Callum Mckenzie with 44, Connor Ramm taking 3-61 for Hucknall. Rhodes was one not out at the end.

Hucknall could not keep up the pace and ended their 50 overs on 215-9.

Daniel Blatherwick top-scored with 48, Dom Wheatley added 32 and Nicol Loftie-Eaton 29. Montgomery claimed 4-44 while Rhodes signed off with 24-0 off his 10 overs.

Papplewick were then beaten by two wickets by Cuckney in the Derbyshire County Cup final at Ockbrook & Borrowash CC on Sunday.

Papplewick made 202-9 in their 40 overs, Louis Bhabra with 37, Callum Mckenzie 42, and Ben Trevor-Jones 49 not out.